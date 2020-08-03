Officials: Delaware fire causes $400K of damage, displaces 6

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fire in Delaware that heavily damaged a home and displaced six people.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said in a news release that five adults and one child fled from the home in Wilmington early Sunday morning when the blaze erupted.

They were not injured.

The release says the fire also caused exposure damage to nearby homes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

