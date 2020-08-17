Construction begins on eastern Kentucky children’s hospital

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say crews have broken ground on a new children’s hospital in eastern Kentucky. A statement…

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say crews have broken ground on a new children’s hospital in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that when construction is completed in about 18 months, the Pikeville Medical Center Children’s Hospital will provide regional health care services for over 100,000 children.

That includes children from Kentucky, southwestern Virginia and southern West Virginia.

The statement said Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers attended Friday’s groundbreaking for the facility, which will be the first children’s hospital in the region.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.