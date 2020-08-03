CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Zooming into kindergarten in the DC area | Md. utilities won't be cut of before Oct. | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » 3 sentenced for their…

3 sentenced for their roles in death of a disabled woman

The Associated Press

August 31, 2020, 4:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana woman, her daughter and husband have been sentenced for their roles in the death of a disabled Virginia woman whose body was found buried beneath a garage.

A Vanderburgh Circuit Court judge sentenced 56-year-old Joan Paul and 32-year-old Angela Paul to 30-year prison terms Monday.

They pleaded guilty in July to neglect of a dependent causing death in the death of 29-year-old Evonne Pullen of Winchester, Virginia.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Joan Paul’s husband, 57-year-old Gary Wayne Anderson, was sentenced to six years after he pleaded guilty in early August to assisting a criminal.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up