3 sentenced for their roles in death of a disabled woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana woman, her daughter and husband have been sentenced for their roles in the death…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A southwestern Indiana woman, her daughter and husband have been sentenced for their roles in the death of a disabled Virginia woman whose body was found buried beneath a garage.

A Vanderburgh Circuit Court judge sentenced 56-year-old Joan Paul and 32-year-old Angela Paul to 30-year prison terms Monday.

They pleaded guilty in July to neglect of a dependent causing death in the death of 29-year-old Evonne Pullen of Winchester, Virginia.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Joan Paul’s husband, 57-year-old Gary Wayne Anderson, was sentenced to six years after he pleaded guilty in early August to assisting a criminal.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.