Delaware county bans kneeholds, partially bans chokeholds

WILMINGTON, Del. — A county council in Delaware has enacted a measure that bans county police officers from using kneeholds, and bars the use of chokeholds except for in situations where deadly force is warranted.

The Delaware News Journal reports the New Castle County Council unanimously passed the proposal Tuesday after weeks of negotiations with Col. Vaughn Bond, the head of the county’s police department.

Bond questioned why kneeholds are fully banned while chokeholds sometimes allowed.

A councilman who sponsored the bill says the exception was made after looking at research that shows chokeholds could be administered safely in some settings.

Some council members have opposed the exception.

