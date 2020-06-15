Home » National News » Poll: American pride falls…

Poll: American pride falls to lowest level in decades

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

June 15, 2020, 8:52 AM

The number of Americans enthusiastic about the state of their country has fallen to its lowest level in two decades of measurement, a recent poll suggests, as the country sees scores of deaths from a deadly virus, mass demonstrations over police killings and a deepening fracture along partisan lines.

In Gallup’s annual survey on national pride, 63% of respondents said they were either “extremely” or “very” proud to be an American, at 42% and 21% respectively — representing the lowest share for that answer since the poll’s first results in 2001, and an accelerating decline in national pride after peaking at 92% around 2003.

The poll collected data from May 28 to June 4, which coincided with the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the wave of protests against police violence it sparked. Nationwide deaths from the coronavirus also surpassed 100,000 in late May, approaching the total number of American fatalities in World War I.

The same survey also found that only 20% of Americans are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. and that President Donald Trump’s approval rating slid to 39%.

Although national pride has been on a gradual decline for two decades, 2020 marks a sixth consecutive year that the number of Americans with high national pride in Gallup’s results has hit a record low.

Republicans have historically been more inclined to feel proud of the country, but the latest data suggest national pride has taken somewhat of a hit among conservatives.

While 67% of respondents identifying as Republicans still reported an extreme feeling of pride for America in 2020, that figure fell nine points compared to last year — the sharpest year-over-year drop in national pride for Republicans since the survey began.

For Democrats, extreme pride stands at 24%, having tanked after the 2016 election. That makes for a 43-point gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans in Gallup’s poll that harbor a high feeling of national pride.

In terms of demographics, respondents who were white, men or over the age of 65 were most likely to have a high level of enthusiasm for their country. Women, people of color and respondents under the age of 29 were the least, reflecting an emerging national conversation around race.

Hundreds of protesters gather at the intersection of 16th and U streets before a march to the White House on May 29, the District’s first protest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier that week. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Protesters chant at the foot of a U.S. Treasury building at Lafayette Park on May 29, following the arrest of a man for attempting to jump the temporary security barricades blocking access to Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House’s north lawn. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Graffiti is seen on a U.S. Treasury annex at Lafayette Park during a protest over the killing of George Floyd on May 29. On the city’s first day of demonstrations, tensions soared between protesters and U.S. Secret Service: Bottles were thrown and metal barricades north of the White House were repeatedly pushed over, while officers charged into the crowd and arrested a man who attempted to climb over their temporary perimeter. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Protesters gather along the reflecting pool at the U.S. Capitol building for a second day of protests May 30. For the next week, D.C. would be crisscrossed with marches between the Capitol and White House, some organized in advance and others on the fly. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Protesters confront U.S. Secret Service and Park Police officers at the western end of a closed Lafayette Park after pushing over barricades May 30. Secret Service ultimately deployed pepper spray while pushing the crowd back to 17th Street, marking the first significant escalation in clashes near the White House. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A formation of U.S. Secret Service wearing riot gear and wielding wooden batons is seen guarding the approach to the White House during a protest May 30. A police charge including pepper spray was met with water bottles and eggs from protesters, staining riot shields with yellow splatter. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
U.S. Park Police and Secret Service are seen inside a fortified Lafayette Park on May 30 after clashes with police along 17th Street. Lafayette Park, a public area popular with tourists, would be closed for over a week with an overwhelming security presence as the federal government brought in military police to supplement law enforcement. An armored Bearcat vehicle is seen parked near the equestrian statue. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
An SUV is engulfed in flames at the intersection of I Street and Connecticut Avenue during a bout of vandalism and looting late May 30, spreading to a nearby tree and construction equipment along the sidewalk. D.C. police used stun grenades to clear the intersection of protesters before firefighters moved in and prevented the fire from extending to a nearby office building. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A fire rages on H Street in front of Lafayette Park on the evening of May 31 as protesters pull tree branches and drag debris to build a towering inferno, including metal barricades. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
“We declare our right on this earth to be a man, to be a human being, to be respected as a human being, to be given the rights of a human being in this society, on this earth, in this day, which we intend to bring into existence by any means necessary.” — Malcolm X, 1965. Pictured: A burning dumpster outside Lafayette Park on May 30. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
The headquarters of the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest conglomerate of trade unions, saw its lobby broken into and firebombed as protests devolved into widespread vandalism and looting throughout downtown D.C. on the night of May 31. Though contained by sprinklers, the fire resulted in over $1 million in damages. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
As protesters dug in outside Lafayette Park following days of violent clashes with police, donation-driven mutual aid networks were established to provide free food, water, medical supplies and pepper spray remedies. One such organization, Freedom Fighters DC, rose to prominence through the work of volunteers. The supplies pictured on June 1 were collected in under a day. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Protesters paint anti-police messages behind a destroyed lawn mower inside a maintenance building on the northern periphery of Lafayette Park on June 1, a night after it was ransacked and burned during violent clashes with Secret Service and U.S. Park Police guarding the White House. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
After abruptly and aggressively clearing the intersection of H and 16th street of protesters on the afternoon of June 1, various law enforcement agencies, including police from neighboring Arlington County, Virginia, formed a cordon to the north of St. John’s church ahead of a visit there by President Donald Trump. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A protester holds a wooden cross outside St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 2, a day following a sudden and violent police operation to clear protesters from the area with tear gas and rubber pellets. Protesters turned out in greater numbers with many citing fury over the level of force police had used a day prior. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Members of the D.C. National Guard watch as protesters peacefully march down Pennsylvania Avenue on June 2, with the Trump International Hotel visible center left. After days of looting and clashes with police, protests thereafter remained largely peaceful, owing to a large security presence and a palpable effort among protesters to police their own. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Hundreds of protesters hold a “die-in” in remembrance of George Floyd at the Peace Monument beneath the U.S. Capitol building’s west front June 2 after an impromptu march from the White House. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Federal prison bureau officers load a riot gun with rubber pellets as protesters peacefully gather near the intersection of I and 16th streets June 3. The Bureau of Prisons later confirmed it had sent tactical units from Texas prisons to reinforce security around the White House complex. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Utah National Guard soldiers form part of a riot line north of the White House on June 3, coming face-to-face with protesters questioning their presence outside of federal land following the unexplained expansion of the White House’s security perimeter. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
On the tenth consecutive day of protests over the killing of George Floyd, protesters hold another “die-in” in the slain Minnesota man’s honor at the newly christened Black Lives Matter Plaza on June 7. Two days prior, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser employed city staff and local artists in the writing of “Black Lives Matter” in yellow paint for two blocks of 16th Street north of the White House. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Hundreds of protesters hold a “die-in” for George Floyd on June 7. For almost two weeks after Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide wave of demonstrations, Lafayette Park and the adjacent areas of H and 16th streets became the focal point for thousands in the nation’s capital protesting police violence and racial injustice. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A protester joins a march down New York Avenue on June 7. While some protests around Floyd’s death in the nation’s capital were organized in advance, many were organized on the spot at Black Lives Matter Plaza, which effectively became the city’s protest hub. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A mosaic of protest artwork is seen on the boarded-up AFL-CIO headquarters, days after its lobby was damaged in a fire during a night of vandalism. Blocks of fencing and wooden boards on businesses essentially acted as blank canvasses for activists and street artists who quickly made the space of 16th street near the White House their own. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
Hundreds of signs, posters, pieces of artwork, banners and makeshift memorials line the eight-foot fence along the northern periphery of Lafayette Park on June 8. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
The Lafayette fence and mosaics on nearby wooden boards are examples of protesters repurposing a space as a makeshift museum to document and record their own struggles, frustrations, demands and despair. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
A man paints a mural on a boarded-up business along lower 16th Street on June 8. (WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez)

WTOP/Alejandro Alvarez
