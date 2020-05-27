Home » National News » WATCH LIVE: Historic SpaceX launch

WATCH LIVE: Historic SpaceX launch

WTOP Staff

May 27, 2020, 1:52 PM

The SpaceX Falcon 9 will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, to the International Space Station at 4:33 p.m.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are scheduled to ride into orbit aboard the brand-new Dragon capsule. The flight would mark the first time a private company sent humans into orbit.

It is the first launch from Florida since NASA’s final space shuttle flight, in July 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

