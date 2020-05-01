Home » National News » Visitors to Delaware state…

Visitors to Delaware state parks required to bring masks

The Associated Press

May 1, 2020, 10:03 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is requiring visitors to state parks and wildlife areas to bring face masks with them to enter.

Department officials announced Thursday that visitors 13 years or older must wear a mask when they can’t maintain social distancing, such as on trails, at boat ramps or when encountering staff or those outside of their households.

The new guideline was set to go into effect Friday.

The department said the requirement was added to get parks in line with Gov. John Carney’s April 25 order requiring citizens to wear face coverings in public settings.

Violators could be asked to leave the areas.

