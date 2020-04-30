Home » National News » Zoom meeting of black…

Zoom meeting of black lawmakers in Delaware was hacked

The Associated Press

April 30, 2020, 9:28 AM

DOVER, Del. — A Zoom meeting that included state lawmakers from Delaware as well as members of Congress had been hacked.

The Delaware State News reported that the hacker displayed a racial slur as well as pornography.

The virtual conference call was focused on helping black-owned businesses and organizations that receive federal money.

The meeting was hosted by the Delaware Legislative Black Caucus.

The hacker scribbled a racist term and drew a swastika on the screen. U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt took over and urged participants not to let it bother them.

