Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

EDITOR’S NOTE: WTOP first brought you this quiz in 2019. Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation’s leaders? Take WTOP’s quiz — with any luck, it won’t take you all Presidents Day to finish it. Q: Everyone knows John F. Kennedy was the youngest president who was elected to the office: He was 43 when he was inaugurated in 1961. But who was the youngest president, period? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A: Theodore Roosevelt was 42 when he rose from vice president to president after the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901. BONUS TEDDY ROOSEVELT FUN FACT: He was the first president to win the Nobel Peace Prize, taking it in 1906. President Woodrow Wilson won it in 1919; President Barack Obama, in 2009. (President Jimmy Carter won it in 2002, after having left office.) (AP Photo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous) Q: Everyone knows President William Taft (about whom we’ll hear more later) began the tradition of throwing a first pitch on Opening Day. He did it in 1912; who was the only president since then not to do so? (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) A: Jimmy Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981. BONUS JIMMY CARTER FUN FACT: Hard as it may be to fathom, Carter, born in 1924, was the first American president to have been born in a hospital. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous) Q: George Washington’s two terms as president were by dint of unanimous Electoral College votes. Other than that, who won the biggest electoral landslide, percentage-wise? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A: President James Monroe in 1820, who skunked future president John Quincy Adams 231-1. The holdout was reportedly one elector who simply wanted to preserve George Washington’s record as the only president to pitch a shutout. BONUS JAMES MONROE FUN FACT: He was the first president to have a child get married at the White House. (Courtesy of the National Archives/Newsmakers) (Getty Images/National Archives) Q: Which president hollered for a living in his pre-White House years? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP/Susan Walsh) A: Benjamin Harrison, the only president to have been the grandson of a former president, had trouble getting set up in a law practice in Indianapolis in 1854, so he took a job as a court crier. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Hulton Archive) Q: Which incumbent president suffered the worst Electoral College loss? (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP/Andrew Harnik) A: Our good buddy President William Howard “First Pitch” Taft, in 1912. His Republican Party renomination split the party; former president Theodore Roosevelt, alleging Taft had stolen it, formed the Progressive Party, taking a lot of Taft’s followers; Taft only gave one campaign speech; Vice President James Sherman died six days before the election, and Taft was kept off the ballot in two states. So, yeah — Woodrow Wilson won the presidency with 435 electoral votes; Roosevelt got 88; Taft managed 8. BONUS WILLIAM TAFT FUN FACTS: He was appointed chief justice of the Supreme Court in 1921. The heaviest president, at 332 pounds, he got stuck in the White House bathtub the first time he used it. (AP Photo) (AP) Q: Who is the only president buried in Washington, D.C.? (WTOP/Dana Gooley) A: President Woodrow Wilson, whose remains are in a sarcophagus in the National Cathedral (perhaps the previous picture was a hint of that). (AP Photo/Keystone/File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anonymous) Q: Four presidents have died in office, though they weren’t assassinated. Who are they? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A: William Henry Harrison (1841), Zachary Taylor (1850), Warren G. Harding, pictured above (1923) and Franklin D. Roosevelt (1945, with thanks to the many readers who pointed out that I missed this first time around). Medical records say he died of a heart attack and had high blood pressure, but there are rumors that he took his own life or was poisoned by his wife. His love letters – to women other than his wife – were released in 2014. Parental discretion is advised. BONUS WARREN G. HARDING FUN FACT: He was the only president elected on his birthday – to be precise, Nov. 2, 1920, the day he turned 55. BONUS ZACHARY TAYLOR FUN FACT: A career Army officer, he never voted until the election he ran in (1848) and didn’t resign from the Army until more than two months after he was elected (inaugurations happened in March in those days). The legend is that he almost blew off his presidential nomination; he got it in a letter that arrived postage due, and he never paid for postage-due letters. None of the main presidential history sources mention this, but it’s too good not to imagine. BONUS BONUS WARREN G. HARDING FUN FACT: The G stood for Gamaliel. (Courtesy of Topical Press Agency) (Getty Images) Q: Who is the oldest man to assume the presidency? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A: President Donald Trump. He’s 70. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Q: Speaking of President Trump, he has said he’ll donate the salary that comes with the office to charity (actually refusing the money is rather difficult, and may in fact not be possible). He wouldn’t be the first president to do this, though — who else has given away the pay? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) A: President Herbert Hoover (1929-1933) and President John Kennedy, pictured above (1961-1963). (AP Photo/HG) (ASSOCIATED PRESS/HARVEY GEORGES) Q: Who was the first president to get married in the White House? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A: President Grover Cleveland, in 1886. Presidents John Tyler and Woodrow Wilson got married while they were president, but not in the White House. BONUS GROVER CLEVELAND FUN FACT: He’s the only president to serve two non-consecutive terms — 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. BONUS PRESIDENTIAL MARRIAGE OR LACK THEREOF FUN FACT: President James Buchanan (1857-1861) was the only bachelor in the White House. (AP Photo) (AP) Q: Everyone knows four presidents have been assassinated: Abraham Lincoln (1865), James Garfield (1881), William McKinley (1901) and John F. Kennedy (1963). But which presidents have survived assassination attempts? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) A: President Andrew Jackson (above), in 1835; President Theodore Roosevelt, in 1912; President Franklin Roosevelt, in 1935; President Harry Truman, in 1950; President Gerald Ford (twice in a 17-day span), in 1975 and President Ronald Reagan, in 1981. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS) Q: Which U.S. president’s former job included actually killing people? (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP/Susan Walsh) A: There’s that man again! Grover Cleveland killed a guy. Two, actually. One of Cleveland’s offices before the presidency was as sheriff of Erie County, New York, from 1871 to 1874. The White House Historical Association‘s history has it that he actually hanged two people himself rather than handing the job off to his deputy; he told The New York Times that that was the letter of the law, and that “he had no moral right to impose upon a subordinate the obnoxious and degrading tasks that attached to his office.” (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Q: Who was the first president to be photographed? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) A: President John Quincy Adams, in 1843. (Yes; that’s the photo.) BONUS JOHN QUINCY ADAMS FUN FACT: He bounced back from his 1820 shellacking — sort of — managing to win the 1824 election while not winning the popular vote or the Electoral College vote – no one got a majority of electors, and the House of Representatives decided the election. (Philip Haas/Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) (Philip Haas/Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Q: Who was the first president born after the Constitution was ratified? (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) A: President James Madison (1809-1817); he was 5-foot-4.