Democrats’ Southern victories could affect redistricting

Election results this month in three Southern states could give Democrats a greater say in redistricting for U.S. House and state legislative seats after the 2020 census.

The victory this past weekend by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in Louisiana and Republicans’ inability to win a veto-proof supermajority in the Legislature has assured Democrats of a place at the table in that state when political maps are redrawn.

Other state elections this month in Kentucky and Virginia provided a preview of the battle over redistricting power that is to come next year in many states.

About one-quarter of the states use a nonpartisan redistricting process, but state lawmakers, governors and other elected officials have key roles in redistricting in most other states.

