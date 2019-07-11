A driver suffered minor injuries after driving through the median and hitting a saguaro, which punctured the car's windshield.

Here’s a question: When you get drunk and impale your car on a giant saguaro cactus, are you unlucky because your car (and pride) get annihilated and you are arrested for DUI, or lucky because you live to tell the tale?

After all, look at the size of that thing.

A man in Pima County, Arizona, is undoubtedly pondering this contradiction after running his car over a median on Wednesday and ending up dangerously close to the business end of a saguaro cactus. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that when they arrived the man “appeared disoriented” and had “sustained minor injuries.” He was later arrested and charged with DUI.

When it comes to unexpected road hazards, you can’t get more Arizona than a saguaro. This massive cactus species can grow over 40 feet tall, making them ideal symbols of the glory of the American Southwest and, also, very effective battering rams. According to the Arizona Department of Agriculture, saguaro cacti are a protected native plant with laws and penalties regarding their movement, treatment and destruction.

