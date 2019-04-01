Protesters interrupt McConnell remarks at Kentucky event

Protesters briefly interrupted remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while he hosted a campus event in his Kentucky hometown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Protesters briefly interrupted remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell while he hosted a campus event in his Kentucky hometown.

Nearly a dozen protesters stood up Monday at an event at the University of Louisville. The protest broke out when McConnell was about to introduce Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

Identifying herself as a McConnell constituent, one protester shouted at the Kentucky Republican: “If you expect our leadership, why don’t you stand with us?” She condemned McConnell for accepting campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry.

Protesters stood up as McConnell praised students on campus.

McConnell didn’t respond directly to the protesters, who sang “Which side are you on now, which side are you on?” while led out by police.

When his remarks resumed, McConnell said, “Welcome to America these days.” The event continued with Kaine’s speech.

