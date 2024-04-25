AP Week in Pictures: Global

April 19-25, 2024 The U.S. House swiftly approves $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.…

April 19-25, 2024

The U.S. House swiftly approves $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. Haiti opens a new political chapter with the installation of a transitional council tasked with preparing for elections. Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war pop up on an increasing number of U.S. college campuses.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.