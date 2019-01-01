Memorable news satellite photos of 2018

From Russian war games to lava flows on Hawaii to raging fires in California, images gathered from high above Earth by satellites in 2018 delivered a unique perspective on humanity, geopolitics, and the forces of nature that have upended lives and landscape.
From Russian war games to lava flows on Hawaii to raging fires in California, images gathered from high above Earth by satellites in 2018 delivered a unique perspective on humanity, geopolitics, and the forces of nature that have upended lives and landscape.
Here’s a look at eight of the most striking news images captured by satellite imagery company Digital Globe — and photos made by Associated Press photographers who were on the ground: