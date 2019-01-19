Facts you may not have known about Martin Luther King Jr.

King’s “I Have a Dream” speech is his most celebrated, but it wasn’t his first one at the Lincoln Memorial. That came May 17, 1957, the third anniversary of the Brown vs. Topeka Board of Education decision, when nearly 25,000 demonstrators gathered to protest the lack of progress made in desegregating schools since the decision declared such segregation unconstitutional.

Among the best-known passages from the speech:

“Give us the ballot, and we will no longer have to worry the federal government about our basic rights.”

“Give us the ballot, and we will quietly and nonviolently, without rancor or bitterness, implement the Supreme Court’s decision of May 17, 1954.”

“I say to you this afternoon: Keep moving. Let nothing slow you up. Move on with dignity and honor and respectability. I realize that it will cause restless nights sometime. It might cause losing a job; it will cause suffering and sacrifice. It might even cause physical death for some. But if physical death is the price that some must pay to free their children from a permanent life of psychological death, then nothing can be more Christian.”

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., of Montgomery, Alabama speaks at a mass demonstration before the Lincoln Memorial in Washington as civil rights leaders called on the government to put more teeth in the Supreme Court’s desegregation decisions, May 17, 1957. King said both Democrats and Republicans have betrayed the cause of justice on civil rights questions. (AP Photo/Charles Gorry)