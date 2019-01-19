VIDEO: Students in ‘MAGA’ hats mock Native American after rally

Videos circulating online show a youth staring at and standing extremely close to an elderly Native American who was singing and playing a drum. Other youths surrounded them, laughing and shouting.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A diocese in Kentucky is looking into videos that show youths, possibly from its all-male high school, mocking Native Americans outside the Lincoln Memorial after a rally in Washington.

Laura Keener of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington in Kentucky said Saturday it regrets the incident and is investigating.

In a joint statement, the diocese and Covington Catholic High School in Park Hills said that they condemn the actions of the students and apologize to the man in the video, Nathan Phillips — an Omaha elder and Vietnam veteran.

Extended statement from the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School. pic.twitter.com/mqF0D7thYT — Bob Strickley (@rjstrickleyjr) January 19, 2019

The Indigenous Peoples March in Washington on Friday coincided with the March for Life, which drew thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including a group from Covington Catholic High School

This Veteran put his life on the line for our country. The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/NuPnYu9FP4 — Congresswoman Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 19, 2019

Other youths, some wearing Covington clothing and many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and sweatshirts, surrounded them, laughing and jeering. Below is the video from YouTube user KC Noland.



Phillips, the man playing the drum was identified by the “Indian Country Today” website. He holds an annual ceremony honoring Native American veterans at Arlington National Cemetery.

“When I was there singing, I heard them saying ‘Build that wall, build that wall,'” Phillips said, as he wiped away tears in a video posted on Instagram. “This is indigenous lands. We’re not supposed to have walls here. We never did.”

Nathan Philips of the Omaha Nation speaking on what happened from @/ka_ya11 IG. pic.twitter.com/XBf1kTf8a5 — Unceded Clothing (@UncededClothing) January 19, 2019

He said he wished the group would put their energy into “making this country really great.”

State Rep. Ruth Buffalo, a North Dakota state lawmaker and member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, said she was saddened to see students showing disrespect to an elder who is also a U.S. military veteran at what was supposed to be a celebration of all cultures.

“The behavior shown in that video is just a snapshot of what indigenous people have faced and are continuing to face,” Buffalo said.

She said she hoped it would lead to some kind of meeting with the students to provide education on issues facing Native Americans.

U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who had been at the rally earlier in the day, sharply criticized what she called a display of “blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance.”

“This Veteran put his life on the line for our country,” she tweeted Saturday. “Heartbreaking.”

