202.5
Home » National News » Video shows George W.…

Video shows George W. Bush appearing to slip candy to Michelle Obama at funeral for George HW Bush

By Jack Moore December 5, 2018 12:04 pm 12/05/2018 12:04pm
26 Shares

WASHINGTON — Shortly before the state funeral for his father began at Washington National Cathedral, former President George W. Bush appeared to share a special mo-mint with Michelle Obama.

Greeting President Donald Trump and other former presidents gathered in the front row at Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush, the younger Bush reached into his pocket and appeared to slip a piece of candy to Michelle Obama.

The light-hearted gesture harks back to a similar moment the two shared at the funeral for Sen. John McCain in September, when Bush handed Michelle Obama a cough drop. The moment was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In an interview with the Today Show, Michelle Obama called the moment a “simple gesture.” She said she and Bush are frequently seated together at formal events because of protocol and she called him her “partner in crime.”

George W. Bush is eulogizing his father at the ceremony at the National Cathedral, alongside former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: George HW Bush’s National Cathedral funeral

Former President George H.W. Bush was remembered Wednesday at an invitation-only state funeral held at the National Cathedral. See photos.

Related Stories

Topics:
Bush george h.w. bush george w. bush Government News michelle obama National News US Politics News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500