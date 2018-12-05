Video shows George W. Bush appearing to slip candy to Michelle Obama at funeral for George HW Bush

Greeting President Donald Trump and other former presidents gathered in the front row at Washington National Cathedral for the funeral of former President George H.W. Bush, the younger Bush reached into his pocket and appeared to slip a piece of candy to Michelle Obama.

WASHINGTON — Shortly before the state funeral for his father began at Washington National Cathedral, former President George W. Bush appeared to share a special mo-mint with Michelle Obama.

The light-hearted gesture harks back to a similar moment the two shared at the funeral for Sen. John McCain in September, when Bush handed Michelle Obama a cough drop. The moment was captured on video and went viral on social media.

In an interview with the Today Show, Michelle Obama called the moment a “simple gesture.” She said she and Bush are frequently seated together at formal events because of protocol and she called him her “partner in crime.”

George W. Bush is eulogizing his father at the ceremony at the National Cathedral, alongside former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and presidential historian Jon Meacham.

