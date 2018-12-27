202.5
Retired robot’s clothing stolen from Walt Disney World

December 27, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating the theft of clothing that belonged to a retired animatronic character at Walt Disney World.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that the theft occurred in August. The stolen items had belonged to Buzzy, who was part of the now-closed “Wonders of Life” attraction at Epcot.

Investigators say someone sneaked into a backstage area that’s not open to the public and took a red jacket, green cap and rubber molded hands. An incident report lists the items’ value at $600, but it wasn’t known what a black-market collector might pay for parts of a Disney attraction.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve interviewed a suspect. He was charged with resisting arrest after refusing to hand over his phone, but no charges have been filed in the theft.

