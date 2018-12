On My Take, Clinton Yates discusses that while the FBI agent whose gun fired while on the dance floor escapes jail time, the person who was struck is still going through physical therapy.

Sometimes the best move is to keep your party trick at home.

My Take: 12/26/2018 Clinton Yates

