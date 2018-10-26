202
Home » National News » WATCH: DOJ, FBI director…

WATCH: DOJ, FBI director announce bomb package suspect charged with five crimes

By Lisa Weiner October 26, 2018 3:45 pm 10/26/2018 03:45pm
Share

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
arrest cesar sayoc National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500