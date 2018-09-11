WATCH: President Trump speaks at Sept. 11 ceremony in Pennsylvania

Watch a livestream from Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where President Trump is expected to speak during a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony.

WASHINGTON – A ceremony is being held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Flight 93 was hijacked on that day in 2001, and the newly-dedicated Tower of Voices now stands in the field where the aircraft crashed.

All 40 passengers and crew members were killed during an attempt to retake control of the plane from hijackers

President Donald Trump will speak at Tuesday’s 9:45 a.m. ceremony.

Watch a livestream from Pennsylvania below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.