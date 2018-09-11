202
WATCH: President Trump speaks at Sept. 11 ceremony in Pennsylvania

By Ginger Whitaker September 11, 2018 8:10 am 09/11/2018 08:10am
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, people attending the dedication stand around the 93-foot tall Tower of Voices at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., where the tower contains 40 wind chimes representing the 40 people that perished in the crash of Flight 93 in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Thousands of victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected at Tuesday's Sept 11 Anniversary ceremony at the World Trade Center. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan to join an observance at the new Shanksville, tower honoring victims, and Vice President Mike Pence is attending a ceremony at the Pentagon. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON – A ceremony is being held in Shanksville, Pennsylvania Tuesday morning to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Flight 93 was hijacked on that day in 2001, and the newly-dedicated Tower of Voices now stands in the field where the aircraft crashed.

All 40 passengers and crew members were killed during an attempt to retake control of the plane from hijackers

President Donald Trump will speak at Tuesday’s 9:45 a.m. ceremony.

Watch a livestream from Pennsylvania below.

