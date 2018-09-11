WATCH: Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at the Pentagon

Watch a live stream of Sept. 11 memorial events at the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON – The 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon is being marked with a ceremony Tuesday morning. Vice President Mike Pence is attending.

The observance ceremony to honor the memory of the 184 killed at the Pentagon starts at 8:45 a.m.

Watch a livestream from the Pentagon here. The White House will provide a livestream during Vice President Pence’s participation.

Listen to an audio stream of the ceremony.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.