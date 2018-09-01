WATCH: McCain memorial service at Washington National Cathedral

Family, friends and former colleagues of Sen. John McCain honor him at a Saturday morning at the Washington National Cathedral. Watch the full video.

WASHINGTON — Family, friends and former colleagues of Sen. John McCain honor him at a Saturday morning at the Washington National Cathedral.

The service started at 10 a.m., and included tributes to McCain by former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Watch the full video of the Saturday memorial service below.

