WATCH: McCain memorial service at Washington National Cathedral

By Ginger Whitaker September 1, 2018 1:25 pm 09/01/2018 01:25pm
The flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried up the steps to lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Family, friends and former colleagues of Sen. John McCain honor him at a Saturday morning at the Washington National Cathedral.

The service started at 10 a.m., and included tributes to McCain by former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. McCain will be buried Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Watch the full video of the Saturday memorial service below. 

