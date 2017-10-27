201.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Photos: Destructive hurricane season…

Photos: Destructive hurricane season still marks Puerto Rico

By WTOP Staff October 27, 2017 12:56 am 10/27/2017 12:56am
WASHINGTON — A little over a month since Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, recovery efforts continue on the U.S. island territory.

The destruction was widespread, as witnessed by WTOP’s Albert Shimabukuro when he visited the island with a group earlier this month. While he landed in San Juan, he was able to travel as far as Fajardo, in the eastern part of the island.

Here’s what he and his group saw:

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

