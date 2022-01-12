On this week's edition of "The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen tells members of Congress just how concerned the Justice Department is about domestic extremists.
The Justice Department has set up a new unit to deal with domestic extremist threats and the people behind them.
The Hunt: DOJ unveils new efforts to prosecute domestic extremists (J.J. Green)
