The Hunt: DOJ unveils new efforts to prosecute domestic extremists

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 6:53 PM

The Justice Department has set up a new unit to deal with domestic extremist threats and the people behind them.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen tells members of Congress just how concerned the Justice Department is about domestic extremists.

The Hunt: DOJ unveils new efforts to prosecute domestic extremists

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

