The Hunt: CIA informants allegedly being hunted down

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 5:37 PM

The Hunt: Aug. 6, 2021 (J.J. Green)

The New York Times is reporting that CIA informants are being hunted down and “captured, killed, or compromised.”

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA Case Officer Robert Baer said this is a stunning development that will have consequences.

