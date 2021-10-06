The Hunt: CIA informants allegedly being hunted down J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

On this week's episode of "The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," former CIA Case Officer Robert Baer said officers getting hunted is a stunning development that will have consequences.

The New York Times is reporting that CIA informants are being hunted down and "captured, killed, or compromised."

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

