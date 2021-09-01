CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Hunt: Are the Taliban and ISIS really enemies?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 5:32 PM

The U.S. military has officially left Afghanistan. Now, there are questions about whether the Taliban can control terrorist groups there.

On this episode of The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said they may not want to.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

