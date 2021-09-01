The Hunt: Are the Taliban and ISIS really enemies? J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

The U.S. military has officially left Afghanistan. Now there are questions about whether the Taliban can control terrorist groups there.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Sept. 1, 2021 (J.J. Green) The U.S. military has officially left Afghanistan. Now, there are questions about whether the Taliban can control terrorist groups there. On this episode of The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said they may not want to.

