Fighting, tensions intensify in Israel and Gaza

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 4:48 PM

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Maen Areikat, the former Chief Representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization to the U.S., who said the conflict in the Middle East is not just about Israel and Gaza. Listen to that conversation below.

Maen Areikat, the former Chief Representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization to the US (J.J. Green)

Young Palestinians speak out hostilities in the Middle East

Laura Albast and Sammy Alqasem of the Palestinian Youth Movement (J.J. Green)

Green also spoke with Laura Albast and Sammy Alqasem of the Palestinian Youth Movement about the recent rash of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

Earlier in the week, Green spoke with Capt. Libby Weiss, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, who described the activity on the ground.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

