Fighting, tensions intensify in Israel and Gaza

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Laura Albast and Sammy Alqasem of the Palestinian Youth Movement about the recent rash of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Maen Areikat, the former Chief Representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization to the U.S., who said the conflict in the Middle East is not just about Israel and Gaza. Listen to that conversation below.

Maen Areikat, the former Chief Representative of the Palestine Liberation Organization to the US (J.J. Green)

Young Palestinians speak out hostilities in the Middle East

Laura Albast and Sammy Alqasem of the Palestinian Youth Movement (J.J. Green)

Earlier in the week, Green spoke with Capt. Libby Weiss, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, who described the activity on the ground.