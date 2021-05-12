The Hunt: Tensions rising in Israel and Gaza

Rocket attacks from Hamas inside Israel have been met with air strikes from Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza. It marks the worst violence in five years in the region.

The Hunt: May 12, 2021 (J.J. Green)

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Capt. Libby Weiss, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, described the activity on the ground.

Green also spoke with with Laura Albast and Sammy Alqasem of the Palestinian Youth Movement about the recent rash of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

