The Hunt: Tensions rising in Israel and Gaza

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 12, 2021, 7:50 PM

The Hunt: May 12, 2021 (J.J. Green)

Rocket attacks from Hamas inside Israel have been met with air strikes from Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza. It marks the worst violence in five years in the region.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Capt. Libby Weiss, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces, described the activity on the ground.

Green also spoke with with Laura Albast and Sammy Alqasem of the Palestinian Youth Movement about the recent rash of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

