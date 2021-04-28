The Hunt: Study finds similarities between hate crimes and terrorism

A recent study shows there a similarities between hate crimes and terrorism. WTOP's J.J. Green discusses the findings with William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland, says he told lawmakers recently there is an obvious common denominator.

A recent study shows there are similarities between hate crimes and terrorism.

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

