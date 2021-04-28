CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lifts outdoor mask mandate | Schedule for DC vaccines on May 1 | Vaccines for children? | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Study finds…

The Hunt: Study finds similarities between hate crimes and terrorism

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 28, 2021, 7:01 PM

The Hunt: April 28, 2021 (J.J. Green)

A recent study shows there are similarities between hate crimes and terrorism.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” William Braniff, director of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism at the University of Maryland, says he told lawmakers recently there is an obvious common denominator.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

