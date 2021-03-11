The Hunt: Removing terrorists from mainstream social media makes them harder to track

Kicking terrorists off of mainstream social media has a downside.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor said the encrypted platforms they’ve gone to has significantly complicated efforts to find them.
The Hunt: March 11, 2021 (J.J. Green)
