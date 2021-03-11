CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Hunt: Removing terrorists from mainstream social media makes them harder to track

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 11, 2021, 6:10 PM

Kicking terrorists off of mainstream social media has a downside.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor said the encrypted platforms they’ve gone to has significantly complicated efforts to find them.

The Hunt: March 11, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

