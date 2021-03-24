CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Hunt: Hate groups praise Atlanta attacks online, encourage violence against Asian Americans

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Since the killing of eight people in Atlanta, hate groups have praised the attacks and called for more against Asian Americans.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr. Director of the Counter Extremism Project, said this is an attempt to generate fear and create chaos nationwide.

