Target USA: The national security podcast

New episodes of Target USA are available Wednesdays on this website. You can also subscribe on iTunes or Podcast One.
Whether it’s from terrorists, anarchists, cybercriminals or nation-states, America has a target on its back.
In this weekly podcast series produced by WTOP and Podcast One, WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green investigates the threats facing the U.S., the people behind them, the agencies fighting them and their impact on Americans.
Title: Target USA –Ep. 233 | The Trump/Putin relationship "uncomfortable" to the U.S. Intelligence Community
Title: Target USA –Ep. 232 | John Bolton discusses his book "Room with a View ' and working for President Donald Trump
Title: Target USA –Ep. 231 | North Korea blows up chances for peace with South Korea
Target USA –Ep. 230 | Russia's nuclear weapons are still a existential threat
Target USA –Ep. 229 | Russia sentences Paul Whelan to 16 years hard labor
Target USA –Ep. 228 | New technology exposes Beijing's spies
Target USA –Ep. 227 | The Death of George Floyd
Target USA –Ep. 226 | Fiona Hill speaks truth to power about Russia
Target USA –Ep. 225 | New horizons for US Air and Space Forces
Target USA –Ep. 224 | Was COVID-19 in the US last fall?
Target USA –Ep. 223 | US/China confrontation looming
Target USA –Ep. 222 | Kim Jong Un - Dead or Alive?
Target USA –Ep. 221 | COVID-19 Questions Linger
Target USA –Ep. 220 | COVID-19 Suspicion
Target USA –Ep. 219 | COVID-19 A New Reality
Target USA –Ep. 218 | COVID-19 Playing Catch up
Target USA --Ep. 217 | COVID-19 Pandemic
Target USA --Ep. 216 | EXCLUSIVE: Estonia’s President Kersti Kaljulaid
Target USA --Ep. 215 | EXCLUSIVE: Family of American hostage Tomeu Vadell speaks out
Target USA -- Episode 214 | EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist
Target USA – Episode 213 | SPECIAL REPORT | Turmoil in the U.S. Intelligence Community
Target USA -- Episode 212: Disinformation contributes to Dow plunge
Target USA -- Episode 211: Nukes, malware and bots: US intelligence races to stay ahead of adversaries
Target USA -- Episode 210: The importance of Croatia to US national security
Target USA -- Episode 209: The Davos Plot
Looking for older episodes of Target USA? Find them on iTunes, Podcast One, or wherever you get your podcasts.