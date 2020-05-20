The Hunt: iPhones reveal connection between Pensacola terrorist and Al Qaida J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green talks with the director of the Counter Extremisms Project about what the FBI learned from decrypting two iPhones belonging to the Pensacola Naval Air Station shooter.

The FBI said it has broken the encryption on two iPhones that belonged to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi pilot who killed three service members and wounded eight other people at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in a terror attack last December. On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr., director of the Counter Extremisms Project discusses what they found. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: 5/20/2020 (J.J. Green)

