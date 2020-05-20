Home » National Security News » The Hunt: iPhones reveal…

The Hunt: iPhones reveal connection between Pensacola terrorist and Al Qaida

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

May 20, 2020, 8:11 PM

The FBI said it has broken the encryption on two iPhones that belonged to Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, a Saudi pilot who killed three service members and wounded eight other people at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in a terror attack last December.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, Sr., director of the Counter Extremisms Project discusses what they found.

download audio
The Hunt: 5/20/2020 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green | National Security News

