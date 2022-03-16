DC’s cherry blossoms reach 3rd stage of growth, halfway to peak bloom

The National Cherry Blossom Festival starts this weekend, and the blossoms on the Yoshino cherry trees around the Tidal Basin are developing nicely. The blooms have now reached stage three, called extension of florets.

The cherry blossoms go through six stages of growth, and the National Park Service says they have now reached stage three, called extension of florets.

Halfway there! The cherry blossoms have reached florets extended, the third of 6 stages on the path to peak bloom. Soon, we’ll see some white petals emerge from the green florets.

🌸🌸🌸/🌸🌸🌸

Follow along on the Bloom Cam: https://t.co/FGqr9jaW8r #Cherryblossom #BloomWatch pic.twitter.com/iZOy9IjF5u — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 14, 2022

In this stage, it’s time to start watching for white petals emerging from the green florets.

The blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom between March 22 and March 25. However, that’s a prediction, not a guarantee.

West Basin Drive is now closed for the setup of the Tidal Basin welcome area, which opens this Saturday.

West Basin Drive by the MLK & FDR memorials is now closed for set up of the Tidal Basin Welcome Area. National #CherryBlossom Festival events begin Saturday, March 19. Join us for ranger talks, Junior Ranger programs, & performances on the event stage: https://t.co/6rIXEDJdX4 pic.twitter.com/3pCn50RenS — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 15, 2022

Among the festival’s first official events will be the Cherry Blossom Family Celebration at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on Saturday, and the ticketed opening ceremony at the Warner Theatre on Sunday.

If you don’t have tickets to Sunday’s event, you can watch a livestream on the festival’s YouTube channel. See a list of events on the festival’s website.