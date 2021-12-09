Tickets for National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade now available

Tickets for Grandstand seating at Cherry Blossom Festival's parade -- which will return to Constitution Avenue on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- went on sale Thursday.

Sure winter hasn’t even technically started yet, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start looking forward to spring. And what’s spring in D.C. without the National Cherry Blossom Festival?

Tickets for Grandstand seating at the festival’s parade — which will return to Constitution Avenue on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — went on sale Thursday.

The pandemic forced many of the traditional festivities associated with the festival to go virtual for the last two years, but this year’s parade promises to make up for lost time.

A statement from the festival said it will feature “Grammy Award-winning performers, 14 marching bands from across the nation, including the Parade’s first appearance from the U.S. Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, performances from local artists, youth groups, choirs, costume characters, and much more.”

President and CEO of the festival Diana Mayhew said they are very much looking forward to bringing back the in-person festivities.

“After nearly two years, the wait is almost over, and we are looking forward to inviting everyone back to rediscover the magic of spring and the rich culture of Washington, D.C., safely and in-person,” Mayhew said.

The pricing for grandstand seating starts at $25. Tickets are available for purchase online.