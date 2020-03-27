How to enjoy the National Cherry Blossom Festival from home

The National Cherry Festival has gone virtual with performances online as well as a 24/7 "bloom cam," which shows the trees from various angles, even at night.

While roads are closed and access to the Cherry Blossoms are restricted to prevent crowds during the Coronavirus outbreak, that doesn’t mean the festival is shut down completely.

The National Cherry Festival has gone virtual this year, with performances available online as well as a 24/7 “bloom cam,” which shows the trees from various angles, even at night.

The live look at the Cherry Blossoms rotates views every 60 seconds showing the trees along with the Martin Luther King, Jr., Thomas Jefferson and other memorials.

Other video features include a tour of the Tidal Basin and opening ceremony videos.

Various videos and activities will be added throughout the next few weeks through April 12, which was the original end date of this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival.

