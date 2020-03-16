Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » DC cherry blossoms reach…

DC cherry blossoms reach penultimate ‘puffy white’ stage before peak bloom

Abigail Constantino

March 16, 2020, 9:56 PM

Cherry Blossom
D.C. cherry blossoms reach puffy white stage. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)

Peduncle elongation has come and gone, and D.C.’s cherry blossoms are just days away from peak bloom. But before that, it’s the puffy white stage.

The National Park Service announced Monday that cherry blossoms have reached the penultimate stage 5, and peak bloom is expected by the week’s end.

The Park Service revised its earlier prediction and said that peak bloom will be between March 21 and 24.

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open.

On average, D.C.’s cherry blossoms bloom around the last week of March into the first week or April. But it varies year to year based on weather conditions, so it can also be a little before or after that period.

Several events at the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including the parade, have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to a question asked on social media, the Park Service advised people to go early in the day to avoid crowds, and create extra space by taking in the cherry trees in Constitution Gardens and around the Washington Monument.

green buds
The first stage is the green bud stage. This usually happens between late February and early March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
visible florets
Stage 2 is when florets are visible. This usually starts around the second or third week of March. However, back in 2015, stage 2 started April 1. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
extension of florets
Stage 3, or extension of florets, usually happens from mid- to late March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peduncle elongation
Stage 4, or peduncle elongation, usually happens at the end of March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
puffy white
The puffy white stage occurs in late March or early April. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peak bloom
Peak bloom is defined by the National Park Service as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The date varies year-to-year and depends on weather conditions. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
