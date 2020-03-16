DC cherry blossoms reach penultimate ‘puffy white’ stage before peak bloom

Peduncle elongation has come and gone, and D.C.'s cherry blossoms are just days away from peak bloom. But before that, it's the puffy white stage.

The National Park Service announced Monday that cherry blossoms have reached the penultimate stage 5, and peak bloom is expected by the week’s end.

Petals pushing through.

Trees at stage five – puffy white;

Peak bloom by week’s end. #BloomWatch #Haiku pic.twitter.com/BOBJaFGMkV — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 16, 2020

The Park Service revised its earlier prediction and said that peak bloom will be between March 21 and 24.

Peak bloom is defined as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open.

On average, D.C.’s cherry blossoms bloom around the last week of March into the first week or April. But it varies year to year based on weather conditions, so it can also be a little before or after that period.

Several events at the National Cherry Blossom Festival, including the parade, have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In response to a question asked on social media, the Park Service advised people to go early in the day to avoid crowds, and create extra space by taking in the cherry trees in Constitution Gardens and around the Washington Monument.

