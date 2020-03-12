DC cherry blossoms reach peduncle elongation stage

The cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the fourth stage before peak bloom: peduncle elongation.

Understanding the current environment, the National Park Service tweeted Thursday to Keep Calm and Peduncle on.

Here’s a shot of good news for the nation’s capital: cherry trees have reached Stage 4 – PEDUNCLE ELONGATION!! We should start seeing the white petals soon and peak bloom on average occurs just over eight days later! #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC @CherryBlossFest pic.twitter.com/KjnimJSRGw — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 12, 2020



Peduncle elongation is the stage before the arrival of puffy white and then peak bloom. Peduncle is the stalk bearing a flower or fruit.

Because it’s been so warm, the Park Service predicted that peak bloom will happen between March 21 to March 24.

On average, D.C.’s cherry blossoms bloom around the last week of March into the first week or April. But it varies year to year based on weather conditions, so it can also be a little before or after that period.

