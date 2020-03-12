Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » DC cherry blossoms reach…

DC cherry blossoms reach peduncle elongation stage

Kyle Cooper

March 12, 2020, 11:41 PM

peduncle elongation
Stage 4 or peduncle elongation stage of peak bloom. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)

The cherry blossoms in D.C. have reached the fourth stage before peak bloom: peduncle elongation.

Understanding the current environment, the National Park Service tweeted Thursday to Keep Calm and Peduncle on.


Peduncle elongation is the stage before the arrival of puffy white and then peak bloom. Peduncle is the stalk bearing a flower or fruit.

Because it’s been so warm, the Park Service predicted that peak bloom will happen between March 21 to March 24.

On average, D.C.’s cherry blossoms bloom around the last week of March into the first week or April. But it varies year to year based on weather conditions, so it can also be a little before or after that period.

green buds
The first stage is the green bud stage. This usually happens between late February and early March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
visible florets
Stage 2 is when florets are visible. This usually starts around the second or third week of March. However, back in 2015, stage 2 started April 1. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
extension of florets
Stage 3, or extension of florets, usually happens from mid- to late March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peduncle elongation
Stage 4, or peduncle elongation, usually happens at the end of March. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
puffy white
The puffy white stage occurs in late March or early April. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
peak bloom
Peak bloom is defined by the National Park Service as the day when 70% of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin are open. The date varies year-to-year and depends on weather conditions. (Courtesy National Mall NPS via Twitter)
