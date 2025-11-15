AI-generated song sparks curiosity and debate after topping country music charts

But if you’re expecting real human beings and real music, and then you get AI music starting to creep into your actual listening experience, that can be disturbing for people.

This is all the talk on social media right now, because it’s getting mixed reactions in the industry. Some people are saying, ‘Hey, this is the future.’ Others are saying, ‘This is terrible.’ Some believe it’s an experiment.

So it’s all over social media. Billboard says Breaking Rust is, in fact, an AI artist, and that it’s one of at least six artists to chart in the past six months alone who are AI. There have been some R&B and Gospel music artists as well.

One has amassed over 44 million streams. That’s created by a songwriter who then, instead of having somebody perform it, just puts it in the computer and has the AI create the actual song after the songwriter does it.

But, we were talking about Tilly Norwood a couple of weeks ago — a 100% AI-generated actress whose creators were going out to agents to try to cast her in movies. She looks incredibly real, and real Hollywood was freaking out about it, saying, ‘This is not cool. This is not good.’

So you’ve got it in the music industry and the movie industry as well. And companies say, hey, in the future, they don’t have to deal with humans who have demands and want to get paid and get royalties and need breaks and have vocal problems and all of that. You don’t have to deal with any of it.

But on the other side of it, do consumers find it creepy? And I mean, at least based on the download numbers right now on “Walk My Walk,” unless it’s just people checking it out to see what it’s all about, it seems that the song is popular among people and they’re downloading it. It’s now No. 1 on the chart.

There are others who are saying, ‘Who cares? If you can’t tell that it’s AI and it’s good music or a good movie performance, then who really cares?’ But there’s the other school saying, ‘No, that’s creepy, if you don’t know.’