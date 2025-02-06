Irv Gotti, music executive who founded Murder, Inc., dies at 54

Irv Gotti, the famed hip-hop music executive from New York City, has died at the age of 54.

Def Jam Recordings shared a message on social media late Wednesday night confirming his death, saying the label is “deeply saddened.”

“His contribution to Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder, Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation or artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip hop and R&B,” the message read in part. “His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.”

By early Thursday morning, the post had more than a hundred comments and thousands of likes from people sharing their regards. Among those paying tribute, Fat Joe posted a photo with the caption, “What a Genius, God bless you Irv, [thank you] for all you’ve done for Hip Hop. You changed my life and I will always love you RIP.”

Irv Gotti, the man behind Murder, Inc.

Gotti, born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. in Queens, got his start as a talent scout in the mid-1990s, bringing future superstars DMX and Jay-Z to Def Jam. He was an executive producer on DMX’s debut album, and he co-founded the record label Murder, Inc., which helped launch the careers of Ja Rule and Ashanti.

Gotti and his brother, Christopher, stood trial in the early 2000s over their ties to a known drug kingpin, but they were both cleared of the charges. The case was closely watched by some of the music industry’s biggest stars, and Ja Rule called it a “war against hip-hop.”

At this point, no details have been released about how or when Gotti died.