Listen: 30 notable songs by DC-area artists that came out in 2023

For fresh and new music, WTOP has you covered with a curated playlist of this reporter’s favorite songs of the year. The playlist covers a variety of genres and styles, but is tied together in that all of the songs are by local artists and bands.

From SIR E.U’s experimental rap song “I Will Never Let You Go” to Gabbo‘s folksy “Corn” that samples audio from the 2022 Roe v. Wade protests to Synae‘s joyful, colorful “Game Over,” here are some of the year’s best, locally-sourced songs.

“Corn” by Gabbo

Since Gabbo‘s debut album, “Corn,” launched in May, their acoustic, emotion-filled folk music has been heard across the DMV, at Songbyrd Music House, The Pocket, Eckington Hall and elsewhere.

In an interview with WTOP, Gabbo said that they incorporate storytelling into their music while including recorded samples like church bells from a Mount Vernon Place church in “To Be Alone” and samples from the 2022 Roe v. Wade protests in “Corn.” The D.C.-based artist is also in the local band, Moon by Moon.

“Turbulent” album by Never Elected

In December, hard rock/grunge band Never Elected released their album, “Turbulent,” from Sliptrick Records. The D.C.-based band delves into “turbulent chapters from the vocalist’s life” in the album, according to music blog Doomed Nation.

“Grady Says Serotonin” EP by Massie

This year, Massie, a D.C.-based pop rock trio formerly known as Grady, has been seen all across the region, from The Howard Theatre to Comet Ping Pong and other venues. In October, the band released their long-awaited EP, “Grady Says Serotonin.”

“Maryland House” album by The Crystal Casino Band

Hailing from Maryland, The Crystal Casino Band celebrated the release of their latest album, “Maryland House” at the 9:30 Club in February. Their 13-track indie rock album is the sixth in their repertoire and “kind of like an anthology of our lives in D.C.,” according to bassist Jordan Mullaney in an interview with Washington City Paper.

“Pink Tape” EP by Sébago

Sébago‘s “Pink Tape” hip-hop EP released in February with seven bouncy, catchy tunes inspired by music from the 2000s. This is the debut album of the Haitian Maryland-based rapper.

“The Summer of Love” album by Raheem DeVaughn

R&B singer-songwriter Raheem DeVaughn‘s latest album, “The Summer of Love,” released this year. In it, the DMV-raised, Grammy-nominated artist features 12 sensual tracks that explore emotional connections and his signature falsetto.

“Hot” EP by Aunt Katrina

Aunt Katrina started as a solo project by Ryan Walchonski, but has since grown with several additions like Ray Brown from Snail Mail. The recently released “Hot” blends mumble-y vocals with noisy, fuzzy guitars and distorted samples to create an EP that is at once chaotic and cool.

“The Invisible Hand” by The North Country

The North Country‘s space-y, pop-y single, “The Invisible Hand,” released in September and is the first single from their forthcoming album, “The Future’s All We Need.” The D.C.-based band is fronted by Andrew Grossman and was founded in 2011.

“Escalator” album by Makeup Girl

Makeup Girl has been active in the D.C. area for about six years, but recently released their second album, “Escalator.” According to Washington City Paper, the band has shifted over the years from grunge to more of a jazz, R&B and bossa nova sound.

“Gogo-Ish (1st Set)” album by Michelle Blackwell

Go-go artist and D.C. native Michelle Blackwell started working on her album, “Gogo-Ish (1st Set),” in 2019, but released it earlier this year. The 10 songs on the album are fun and uplifting, with vibrant vocals to top it off.

“In a Day” album by MLLN

MLLN is an R&B vocalist and producer based in Maryland who specializes in jazz harmony and intricate vocals. In June, he released his “In a Day” album with inspiration from bossa nova and Latin music, creating a passionate work worth singing along to.

“not yours, never was” by Cherub Tree

D.C.-based Cherub Tree released their “not yours, never was” single this year with grunge-y guitars and cheeky lyrics. The anthem was inspired by the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

“I Will Never Let You Go” album by SIR E.U

Experimental rapper SIR E.U grew up in D.C. and has become a local hip-hop legend, featured in publications like The Washington Post and Pitchfork. His latest album, “I Will Never Let You Go” was recorded live in a podcast studio in the lobby of D.C.’s LINE Hotel.

“Over It” by 242

242 is a hip-hop group based in Maryland that fuses hip-hop, pop and R&B. Their “Over It” single released in January and has since been heard in local venues like DC9, Union Stage and Songbyrd.

“Just to Keep Them Happy” album by You and Me and You

“Just to Keep Them Happy” is the debut album of D.C.-based indie-rock band, You and Me and You. The four-member band produces folksy music and earlier this year played at the Black Cat for their album release party.

“Echoes of an Era Redux: My Father’s Record Collection, Vol. 1” album by Alison Crockett

Singer-songwriter Alison Crockett croons about love, while interspersing personal interludes about her family and inspirations in her album, “Echoes of an Era Redux: My Father’s Record Collection, Vol. 1.” Her sound is R&B with deep gospel and jazz roots.

“Pacing Like a Lion” EP by Color Palette

The “Pacing Like a Lion” EP by D.C.-based indie dream pop band Color Palette is only three songs, but each one is unique in their sounds, sometimes slow and wistful or — in the case of the title track — upbeat and driving.

“Gloom Scroll Vol. 1” album by Flowerbomb

Indie-rock band Flowerbomb‘s “Gloom Scroll Vol. 1” album landed on streaming platforms in January. The band blends alternative, 90’s indie rock, bubblegrunge, shoegaze and post-punk.

“What I Want!” by Pretty Bitter

D.C.-based emo dream-pop band Pretty Bitter released the “What I Want!” single in January and has since had a year filled with performances across the nation, including DC9 and Pie Shop in D.C.

“Big Dream” by Broke Royals

Broke Royals‘ recent single, “Big Dream,” is synth-y and worth dancing to. The pop rock band is based in D.C.

“FASHO” album by Asa Weeks

After being named a local artist worth keeping an eye on by DCist last year, Maryland-based rapper Asa Weeks released his fun, dynamic single, “FASHO.” The rapper has made a name for himself in recent years, performing at Pie Shop and the inaugural Black Frederick Festival in Carroll Creek, Maryland.

“I Want You” EP by Cinema Hearts

Cinema Hearts is an indie-rock project by D.C. local Caroline Weinroth. Her “I Want You” EP released in September with five songs that are often playful and always catchy.

“Tumbado” by Cumbia Heights

Be prepared to dance because Cumbia Heights’ single, “Tumbado,” is going to get you moving. The nine-person Latin band is based in the District with members hailing from Mexico, Chile, Peru and elsewhere, as reported by DCist.

“To What End” album by Oddisee

Brooklyn-based, D.C.-raised rapper-producer Oddisee released his album, “To What End,” in January. Pitchfork described his tenth album as having “clean, peppy beats” with lyrics that explore “how far we’ll go to get what we want.”

“Holidaze” by Dupont Brass

It may be a little late in the season to discuss holiday music, but DMV area-based brass ensemble Dupont Brass‘ single, “Holidaze,” is worth putting in the rotation. The song is soulful and romantic, mixing R&B with jazz.

“Spineless” by No/Más

The new song, “Spineless,” by D.C.-based death-metal band No/Más is a fast-paced, ferocious track. It’s sure to get crowds moshing and butting heads.

“Game Over” by Synae

R&B artist Synae‘s “Game Over” song in her EP, “Summer’s Worth,” is a joyful, colorful bop that flutters with digital video game-like sounds.

“Spirits in Rhythm” (feat. Drew Keys) Go-Go Version by Autumn LaBella

Autumn LaBella released three versions of the same song in “Spirits in Rhythm: Deluxe Remix EP,” and each one is worth a listen, but the go-go version pops with positive vibes and also includes a feature by local go-go musician and producer Drew Keys.

“Cold Case” by Freddy Hall and Evan Crommett

The “Cold Case” single is a collaboration between Virginia native Freddy Hall and New York City-based Evan Crommett. According to an Instagram post by Hall, the song is “anti-closure anthem for those who won’t be held back by the mysterious actions of others.”

“Lucky Girl Syndrome” by Melan

Finally, the last single in WTOP’s playlist is “Lucky Girl Syndrome” by Melan, a D.C.-based alternative R&B artist who describes herself as “multidimensional.” The single is dreamy and calming, but powerful and unforgettable.