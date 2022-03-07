Lady Gaga is playing Nats Park this summer

D.C. is among just 14 stops worldwide on Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” tour, and Aug. 8 is the big night.

While Nats fans wait for Major League Baseball to get its act together, a very, very big star is making plans to play at Nationals Park this summer: Lady Gaga.

D.C. is among just 14 stops worldwide on Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” tour, and Aug. 8 is the big night.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. next Monday, March 14.

But Citi Card members can order tickets starting on Tuesday. There is an exhaustive list of VIP packages available for Gaga fans who need access to hors d’oeuvres, a phone-charging station and a dessert bar before they watch the stadium concert.

No prices have been listed yet on those VIP packages, but if it seems a bit steep to fans, they can always charge it on their Citi credit card.