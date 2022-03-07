RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Music News » Lady Gaga is playing…

Lady Gaga is playing Nats Park this summer

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 7, 2022, 12:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

While Nats fans wait for Major League Baseball to get its act together, a very, very big star is making plans to play at Nationals Park this summer: Lady Gaga.

D.C. is among just 14 stops worldwide on Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” tour, and Aug. 8 is the big night.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. next Monday, March 14.

But Citi Card members can order tickets starting on Tuesday. There is an exhaustive list of VIP packages available for Gaga fans who need access to hors d’oeuvres, a phone-charging station and a dessert bar before they watch the stadium concert.

No prices have been listed yet on those VIP packages, but if it seems a bit steep to fans, they can always charge it on their Citi credit card.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up