Flashback: First time Paul McCartney played Baltimore

Paul McCartney is coming to Baltimore this summer. This won't be his first show in Charm City. Here's a flashback to the day The Beatles invaded Baltimore.

Sir Paul McCartney is returning to Baltimore this summer.

The Orioles and Mayor Brandon Scott will announce Friday that McCartney will play at Camden Yards, the Baltimore Sun reports.

This won’t be McCartney’s first show in Charm City.

On Sept. 13, 1964, The Beatles played two shows at the Baltimore Civic Center, which later would be known as the Baltimore Arena, 1st Mariner Arena and currently Royal Farms Arena — at 201 West Baltimore St.

The Beatles’ visit to Baltimore was during a 32-performance North American tour, between Aug. 19, 1964 and Sept. 20, 1964. It marked the Fab Four’s return to the U.S. after the band’s initial visit in February, which included a Feb. 9 appearance on the Ed Sullivan show, and the first U.S. concert at the Washington Coliseum on Feb. 11.

The show was produced by The Feld Brothers — Irvin Feld eventually bought Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus — and the ticket flyer reflected a circus hype, according to the Beatles Bible website: “Baltimore is one of the few fortunate cities that will have the opportunity of seeing The Beatles in person. This may be your only chance to see these world famous artists before your very eyes.”

Excitement before the show was typical of Beatlemania. Fans gathered all day outside the Civic Center and the Holiday Inn across the street, where The Beatles were staying.

Two girls tried — unsuccessfully — to have themselves delivered into the venue in a box marked “Beatles Fan Mail,” according to the Maryland Center for History and Culture

Another young fan apparently persuaded a Civic Center employee to show her the band’s dressing room, and left a note with her telephone number and “I love you Ringo” affixed to some coat hangers.

The band’s 12-song set: “Twist and Shout,” “You Can’t Do That,” “All My Loving,” “She Loves You,” “Things we Said Today,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “If I Fell, I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Boys,” “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Long Tall Sally.”

The Maryland history site said after the show, an all-night private party was held at La Ronde, the revolving restaurant perched atop the Holiday Inn.

The next morning, the band left by limousine, heading for that evening’s show in Pittsburgh.