Rapper Wiz Khalifa says it’s time for musicians to stop beefing

Toyin Owoseje, CNN

December 20, 2021, 8:29 AM

Hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa is calling for peace in the entertainment industry following the violent deaths of fellow rappers Drakeo the Ruler and Young Dolph.

The “See You Again” hitmaker took to Twitter on Sunday night to urge his fellow performers to treat each other better in the new year.

As entertainers, let’s “try some sh*t next year. Minding our own business,” he wrote in a post shared with his 36.3 million followers.

Khalifa, whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz, pleaded for fellow celebrities to stop “dis respecting each others family, dead homies, or area they come from. Stop using someone else’s significant other as a one up to the other person. Actually showing the same love you expect to get. ”

The 34-year-old star went on to offer more thoughts on his recommendations for change in 2022, acknowledging that while these celebrity quarrels may not be the “direct cause of violence,” he believes that “changin em could help.”

West Coast rapper Drakeo the Ruler — born Darrell Caldwell — was fatally stabbed on Saturday during an altercation backstage at a Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform, according to his publicist and law enforcement officials.

Last month, Young Dolph, the rapper behind albums like “Rich Slave,” was gunned down in a cookie store in Memphis. No arrests have been made in connection to his death.

In 2014, Khalifa said during an interview with Vlad TV that he had made a conscious decision not to include negativity or violence in his music, despite growing up in a particularly violent area of Pittsburgh.

He explained at the time: “I just want to give kids an option to look at somebody who doesn’t talk about that stuff (violence), who they still think is cool.”

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

