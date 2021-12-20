Metallica plays 1997 song live for first time at 40th anniversary concert

Metallica played the 1997 single "Fixxxer" for the first time live as they performed at San Francisco's Chase Center.

Metallica went for the rare and deep cuts as they celebrated their 40th anniversary over the weekend.

The legendary heavy metal band played the 1997 single “Fixxxer” for the first time live as they performed at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

“After 40 years, there’s still firsts,” lead vocalist James Hetfield said before they launched into the song.

They also performed “Trapped Under Ice” and “The End of the Line” as well as a few fan favorites including “Nothing Else Matters” and “Sad but True.”

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.