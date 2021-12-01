Foo Fighters head to Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2022

The Foo Fighters will perform live at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on May 16, 2022 as part of its Live in North America 2022 tour.

The band plans to perform live at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as part of its Live in North America 2022 tour.

A pre-sale code was released Tuesday and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Maryland / D.C.!!! See you at @MerriweatherPP May 16th! Your pre-sale begins TODAY at 3PM EST. 🕺 Use code: COPACABANA https://t.co/5n8HLnexQs pic.twitter.com/LY99CJZDvz — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) November 30, 2021

Prices range from $38 to $129.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the show will start at 6:30 pm.

It will be Foo Fighters’ first local performance since helping reopen 9:30 Club with a surprise concert in September.