CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Music News » Foo Fighters head to…

Foo Fighters head to Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2022

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 9:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Foo Fighters are returning to the D.C. region in 2022.

The band plans to perform live at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, on May 16, 2022, as part of its Live in North America 2022 tour.

A pre-sale code was released Tuesday and tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $38 to $129.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the show will start at 6:30 pm.

It will be Foo Fighters’ first local performance since helping reopen 9:30 Club with a surprise concert in September.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up