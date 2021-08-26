Delaware school district going virtual during Firefly

One Delaware school system will hold classes online while the Firefly Music Festival is in town.

DOVER, Del. — Students in one Delaware school district will switch to virtual classes for two days next month during the Firefly Music Festival.

WDEL-FM reports that Capital School District Superintendent Dr. Vilicia Cade announced this week that classes will be held virtually on Sept. 23 and 24 during the four-day festival at the Dover International Speedway’s Woodlands.

Cade says a bus contractor decided to not offer services in the district and remaining bus drivers will have to handle multiple routes.

Because of anticipated traffic delays during the festival, Cade says school officials plan to hold classes virtually on those two days.

This is the first time the district’s students have missed in-class time due to the annual event that began in 2012.

