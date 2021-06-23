CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Elton John adds dates to final tour, including Nationals Park

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 9:18 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

He’ll play at Nationals Park, in D.C., September 24, 2022. Tickets go on sale June 30.

He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

