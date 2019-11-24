What to know for the 2019 American Music Awards

Sunday's American Music Awards is set to deliver some major performances, musicians old and new, and of course, some Taylor Swift drama.

Here’s everything to know about one of music’s biggest nights:

Where to watch

The awards kick off on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The host

Ciara will host the show this year.

Performers

Viewers will see a wide mix of performances, including Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Camilla Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, and a much anticipated number from Taylor Swift.

Speaking of Swift

The singer is set to perform a medley of her hits, but will she include songs from the masters that Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun now own? She’s allowed to, but it’s not clear if she will after a public dispute with her former label. In a statement released Monday, Big Machine Records said it had “agreed to grant all licenses of their artists’ performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms.”

The nominees

Post Malone leads the nominations with seven total. Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish follow with six. Swift has five nominations and will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award.

A full list of nominees follows below.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello and Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Tour of the Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande, “Thank U, Next”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Kane Brown, “Experiment”

Dan + Shay, “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

Favorite Song – Country

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

Favorite Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill, “Championships”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B

Chris Brown, “Indigo”

Khalid, Free “Spirit”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist — Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Favorite Soundtrack

“A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

